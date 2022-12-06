New Suit - Employment

Much Shelist filed a lawsuit against Residential Homes For Rent LLC, doing business as Second Avenue Group, and the company's chief executive officer Michael Rothman in Illinois Northern District Court on Tuesday. The court action, filed on behalf of Justin Shapiro, arises from alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. Shapiro claims he was wrongfully terminated after requesting a medical leave. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06854, Shapiro v. Residential Homes For Rent, LLC dba Second Avenue Group et al.

Real Estate

December 06, 2022, 5:56 PM