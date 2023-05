New Suit

Fox Rothschild filed a lawsuit Monday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of Dr. Donald Shapiro. The suit pursues claims against Cynosure LLC and Greenwood Equipment Finance LLC for allegedly inducing Shapiro to purchase a product to treat dry eyes by misrepresenting that the treatment was regulatory-approved for dry eyes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-10947, Shapiro v. Cynosure, LLC et al.

May 01, 2023, 11:10 AM

Donald Shapiro

Fox Rothschild

Cynosure, LLC

Greenwood Equipment Finance LLC

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct