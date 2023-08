New Suit - Contract

Designer fashion company Louise Paris Ltd. was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Sills Cummis & Gross on behalf of Shaoxing Chenyee Textile Co., seeks nearly $2 million in allegedly unpaid invoices for manufacturing. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-06755, Shaoxing Chenyee Textile Co. Ltd. v. Louise Paris Ltd.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 02, 2023, 4:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Shaoxing Chenyee Textile Co. Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Sills Cummis & Gross

defendants

Louise Paris Ltd.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract