New Suit - ERISA

Walmart and Empower Retirement were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit on Wednesday in Kentucky Eastern District Court. The complaint, seeking the release of a 401k retirement check, was brought by Ziegler & Schneider on behalf of Maddalena Shannon. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00059, Shannon v. Empower Retirement et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 03, 2023, 7:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Maddalena Shannon

Plaintiffs

Ziegler & Schneider, P.S.C.

defendants

Walmart, Inc.

Empower Retirement

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute