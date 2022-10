New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Bayer and Elanco Animal Health were hit with a consumer class action on Wednesday in Indiana Southern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz and other counsel, asserts that Seresto-brand flea and tick collars are poisonous to humans and pets. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02003, Shannon v. Bayer HealthCare LLC et al.