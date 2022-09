New Suit

Charter Communications, the telecom and cable provider, was hit with a complaint Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff who contends that she was unable to sign up for a spectrum account due to being homeless and not capable of providing a physical address. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06762, Shannon Irons v. Charter Communications.

Telecommunications

September 22, 2022, 4:59 AM