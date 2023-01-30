Who Got The Work

Vivian I. Orlando of Maynard, Cooper & Gale has entered an appearance for Transamerica Premier Life Insurance Co. in a pending insurance lawsuit. The suit, filed Dec. 16 in California Central District Court by Parris Law Firm on behalf of April Bullard and Shannon Bullard, accuses Transamerica of failing to pay life insurance benefits to the plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner, is 2:22-cv-09112, Shannon Bullard et al v. Transamerica Premier Life Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

January 30, 2023, 6:28 AM