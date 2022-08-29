New Suit

Parsons Behle & Latimer filed a defamation lawsuit Monday in Utah District Court on behalf of self-published writer T.S. Joyce and Wicked Willow Press. The suit targets author Terry Bolryder for allegedly engaging in a 'bizarre and calculated' online harassment campaign against the plaintiff, falsely accusing her of plagiarism, blackmail and multiple other illicit activities. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00549, Shanley et al v. Hutchings.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 29, 2022, 7:35 PM