Who Got The Work

Luis David Gomez of Robins Kaplan and Edward A. Salanga of Quarles & Brady have entered appearances for Hatco Corporation, a provider of commercial food service equipment, in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, arising from alleged breaches of a stock purchase agreement, was filed April 17 in California Central District Court by BG Law on behalf of Shane Demirjian. The lawsuit seeks to recover $4.35 million that the defendant allegedly has caused to remain in an escrow account. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner, is 2:24-cv-03167, Shane Demirjian v. Hatco Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 03, 2024, 4:24 PM

