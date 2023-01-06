Who Got The Work

Jeffrey M. Fisher and Timothy Patrick Horgan-Kobelski of Farella Braun + Martel have stepped in to represent Zoox Inc., a subsidiary of Amazon which develops autonomous vehicles, in a pending copyright lawsuit. The suit was filed Oct. 6 in California Northern District Court by Chauvel & Glatt on behalf of Tavershima Shande, a former technical artist for the company who contends that he created a video game on his own time and sold it to third party Epic Games, which then responded to pressure from Zoox to stop selling the game despite Zoox having no copyright claim. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman, is 5:22-cv-05821, Shande v. Zoox, Inc.

AI & Automation

January 06, 2023, 12:34 PM