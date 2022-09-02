New Suit - Securities Class Action

Kohl's and its top officers were slapped with a securities class action Friday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Pomerantz LLP, accuses the defendants of overstating the company’s success in executing a new strategic framework to 'expand operating margins' and become 'the most trusted retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01016, Shanaphy v. Kohls Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 02, 2022, 5:59 PM