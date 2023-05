Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at the Theta Law Firm on Tuesday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Mercedes-Benz Group, the German carmaker, to California Central District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Magnuson–Moss Warranty Act, was filed by the Law Offices of Natan Davoodi on behalf of the lessee of a 2020 Mercedes S450 vehicle. The case is 2:23-cv-04191, Shamoilia v. Mercedes-Benz USA , LLC.

Automotive

May 31, 2023, 6:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Benjamin Shamoilia

defendants

Mercedes-Benz USA , LLC

defendant counsels

Theta Law Firm LLP

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract