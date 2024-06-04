Who Got The Work

Christopher Cornell and Jennafer Groswith of Wilson Elser have stepped in to defend Double 2X USA d/b/a Designer Roofing in a pending lawsuit. The court action, filed April 19 in Texas Northern District Court by Shamieh Law on behalf of Anissa Shamieh and Ramez Shamieh, alleges that the defendants' concealment of faulty repairs caused a mold infestation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr, is 3:24-cv-00965, Shamieh et al v. Rosenberg et al.

June 04, 2024, 3:52 PM

Anissa Shamieh

Ramez Shamieh

Shamieh Law

Barry Rosenberg

Double 2X USA LLC

Double 2X USA, LLC

Shelly Rosenberg

Crawford Wishnew & Lang

Crawford, Wishnew & Lang PLLC

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct