New Suit - Trade Secrets

Shambaugh & Son, a manufacturer of industrial refrigeration systems, sued three former employees Thursday in Indiana Northern District Court over alleged trade secret violations. The complaint, filed by Barnes & Thornburg, accuses the defendant of misappropriating confidential information, including Shambaugh customer information, customer proposals and refrigeration price books, in favor of a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00213, Shambaugh & Son, L.P. v. Reichhart et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 25, 2023, 6:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Shambaugh & Son, L.P.

Plaintiffs

Barnes & Thornburg

defendants

Bobby Elliott

Eric Hite

Matthew Reichhart

