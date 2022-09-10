New Suit - Copyright

Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of SSE IP LLC and Shake Shack Enterprises LLC. The suit seeks a declaration that Shake Shack's use of the 'Shake Shack' mark, including the Neutra font typeface, does not infringe upon foundry and design studio, House Industries' alleged copyright interests in the Neutraface font software. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07713, Shake Shack Enterprises, LLC et al v. Brand Design Company, Inc. d/b/a House Industries.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 10, 2022, 8:31 AM