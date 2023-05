New Suit

Publix Super Markets and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit Monday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00944, Shaikh v. St. Thomas University Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 22, 2023, 5:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Ahmed Shaikh

defendants

24 Hour Fitness USA, LLC

Publix Super Markets, Inc.

CF Fitness, Inc.

City of Miami

City of Orlando

Fox News Network

Grifols USA, LLC

Normand Law PLLC

St. Thomas University Inc.

Sunstone Ships, Inc.

University of Central Florida Research Foundation, Inc.

nature of claim: 890/