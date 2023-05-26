Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, Adams & Reese and Burr & Forman on Friday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Mobile, Community Security Services Inc. and other defendants to Alabama Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Briskman & Binion on behalf of Ilyas Ahmed Shaikh, who was allegedly assaulted and falsely arrested by city employees after a dispute over a numbered service ticket. The case is 1:23-cv-00196, Shaikh v. County of Mobile/Mobile County Commission et al.

Government

May 26, 2023, 8:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Ilyas Ahmed Shaikh

Plaintiffs

Briskman & Binion, P.C.

defendants

City Of Mobile

Community Security Services, Inc.

Community Security Services, LLC

County of Mobile/Mobile County Commission(ers)

Mobile County License Commission/Mobile County License Commissioner

Simeon Johnson

Thaddeus Hoyt, Jr.

defendant counsels

Taylor Barr Johnson

Burr & Forman

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

Adams and Reese

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation