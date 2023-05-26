Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, Adams & Reese and Burr & Forman on Friday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Mobile, Community Security Services Inc. and other defendants to Alabama Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Briskman & Binion on behalf of Ilyas Ahmed Shaikh, who was allegedly assaulted and falsely arrested by city employees after a dispute over a numbered service ticket. The case is 1:23-cv-00196, Shaikh v. County of Mobile/Mobile County Commission et al.
Government
May 26, 2023, 8:41 PM