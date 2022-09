Removed To Federal Court

Schwartz & Deutsch on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Macy's and Bluemercury to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination and wrongful termination, was filed by the Mirroknian Law Firm on behalf of Mojan Shahsavar. The case is 2:22-cv-07060, Shahsavar v. Bluemercury, Inc. et al.