Matthew D. Stachel of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison has entered an appearance for current and former PayPal executives and members of PayPal Holdings board of directors in a pending stockholder derivative lawsuit. The suit, filed Nov. 2 in Delaware District Court by Rigrodsky Law and Garbar Law Office on behalf of Alpesh Shah, accuses the defendants of disseminating false and misleading statements regarding PayPal’s net new active accounts. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews, is 1:22-cv-01445, Shah v. Schulman et al.