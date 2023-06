New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Diagnostic testing company Enzo Biochem and subsidiary Enzo Clinical Labs were hit with a data breach class action on Monday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Morgan & Morgan, arises from an April 2023 data breach impacting the personal data of more than 2.4 million individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04511, Shah v. Enzo Biochem, Inc. et al.

Health Care

June 19, 2023, 10:21 PM

Izza Hafeez Shah

Morgan & Morgan

Enzo Biochem, Inc.

Enzo Clinical Labs, Inc.

nature of claim: 890/