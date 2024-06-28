Who Got The Work

Caz Hashemi, Stephen B. Strain and Jessica L. Snorgrass from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati have entered appearances for Autodesk and its top officers in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The suit, filed June 7 in California Northern District Court, contends that the defendants breached their fiduciary duties by issuing materially false financial reports. The court action was filed by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz; Rigrodsky Law; and the Grabar Law Office. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen, is 3:24-cv-03451, Shah et al v. Anagnost et al.

Technology

June 28, 2024, 10:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Autodesk, Inc.

Alpesh Shah

Plaintiffs

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

Defendants

Autodesk, Inc.

Andrew Anagnost

Ayanna Howard

Blake Irving

Deborah Clifford

Elizabeth Rafael

Karen Blasing

Lorrie Norrington

Mary McDowell

Rami Rahim

Reid French

Stacy Smith

Stephen Milligan

defendant counsels

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

Nature of Claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws