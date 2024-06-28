Caz Hashemi, Stephen B. Strain and Jessica L. Snorgrass from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati have entered appearances for Autodesk and its top officers in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The suit, filed June 7 in California Northern District Court, contends that the defendants breached their fiduciary duties by issuing materially false financial reports. The court action was filed by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz; Rigrodsky Law; and the Grabar Law Office. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen, is 3:24-cv-03451, Shah et al v. Anagnost et al.
Technology
June 28, 2024, 10:57 AM