Rutan & Tucker filed a lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court on behalf of a Pakistani woman who contends that she was lured into forced servitude in the U.S. through a fraudulent arranged marriage scheme. The suit, which targets Pari Gul Eshaqzi, was filed under the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01351, Shagoofa v. Eshaqzi.

California

July 27, 2023, 4:12 PM

Bibi Shagoofa

Rutan & Tucker

Pari Gul Eshaqzi

nature of claim: 890/