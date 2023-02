New Suit - Consumer

Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer filed a lawsuit alleging consumer fraud Thursday in New Jersey District Court against Newrez LLC and other mortgage lenders. The complaint was brought on behalf of a senior citizen alleging violations of the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act and the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00901, Shafranski v. Newrez, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 16, 2023, 1:57 PM