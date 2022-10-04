Shaffer & Gaier Attorneys Turn Weakness Into $8.2M Verdict f...

News From Law.com

A Philadelphia jury returned an $8.2 million verdict to a welder who was crushed by a catwalk during a construction accident, but still found the plaintiff to be 27% negligent. Michael Shaffer and Michael Gaier, partners at Shaffer & Gaier in Philadelphia who represented plaintiff Justin D'Amico, indicated that they went to trial anticipating a fight over how their client's actions contributed to his injury. And there strategy against defendant Covanta Corp. was to lessen any unfavorable liability findings for their client by implementing a proactive approach.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

October 04, 2022, 4:56 PM