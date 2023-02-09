New Suit - Securities Class Action

Active Network, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Global Payments Inc., and its top executives were hit with a securities class action Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Johnson Fistel LLP and Lowey Dannenberg PC, accuses the defendants of filing materially incomplete and misleading statements in relation to Active's unlawful conduct regarding duping consumers into enrolling in its discount club. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00577, Shafer v. Global Payments, Inc. et al.

Fintech

February 09, 2023, 8:11 AM