Who Got The Work

King & Spalding and have entered appearances for Global Payments Inc., a provider of payment technology and software, and its top executives in a pending securities class action. The case, filed Feb. 8 in Georgia Northern District Court by Johnson Fistel LLP and Lowey Dannenberg P.C., accuses the defendants of filing materially incomplete and misleading statements in relation to Active's unlawful conduct regarding duping consumers into enrolling in its discount club. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May, is 1:23-cv-00577, Shafer v. Active Network LLC et al.

Fintech

March 09, 2023, 10:06 AM