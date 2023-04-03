Who Got The Work

Samuel Schwartz-Fenwick and Matthew A. Clabots of Seyfarth Shaw have entered appearances for Prudential Insurance Company of America in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The action, which pertains to long-term disability benefits, was filed Feb. 16 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Cody Allison & Associates on behalf of Mervette Shaer. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr., is 3:23-cv-00139, Shaer v. The Prudential Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

April 03, 2023, 4:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Mervette Shaer

Plaintiffs

Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC

defendants

The Prudential Insurance Company of America

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

Booker Legal Group, P.C.

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations