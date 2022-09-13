New Suit - Contract

Holland & Hart filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Wyoming District Court accusing CounterAction LLC and ToSomeone Inc. of employing the 'false pretense' of ceasing operations in order to avoid paying a balance of over $1.7 million. The suit, which pursues claims on behalf of ShadowDragon, arises from the defendant's alleged early termination of a three-year software-as-a-service agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00199, ShadowDragon LLC v. ToSomeone Inc et al.

Wyoming

September 13, 2022, 8:35 PM