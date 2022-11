Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Spencer Fane on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Fire and Casualty Company and Neal Wilson Insurance Agency Inc. to Colorado District Court. The suit, which seeks payment for losses arising from Colorado's East Troublesome Fire, was filed by MoGo LLC and Never Summer Law on behalf of Shadow Mountain Guest Ranch Inc. The case is 1:22-cv-03051, Shadow Mountain Guest Ranch, Inc. v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company et al.