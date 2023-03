News From Law.com

Since the founding of the organization "Shades of Mass" in September 2022 with its mission to increase Black and Brown leadership in mass tort and multi-district litigation, the organization has seen several of its members gain key roles in MDL steering committees and growing support from judges. In a recent milestone case, the hair-relaxer MDL No. 3060, 12 diverse attorneys have been appointed to leadership roles.

Alabama

March 27, 2023, 12:22 PM

