Shades of Mass: Black Attorneys Push for More Active Role in...

While some progress has been made in increasing diversity in the leadership committees of multi-district litigation, Black attorneys are often still overlooked. The newly founded interest group "Shades of Mass" is aiming at changing that by educating attorneys with limited or no MDL experience on how to enter that arena. "You have to be relentless," Diandra "Fu" Debrosse Zimmermann said — and she knows what she is talking about, as she is a managing partner at DiCello Levitt's Birmingham's office and the first Black female attorney to co-lead a major MDL on the plaintiffs side.

August 23, 2022, 2:19 PM