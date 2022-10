New Suit - Employment

Caterpillar was sued Thursday in Mississippi Northern District Court for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The lawsuit was brought by Watson & Norris on behalf of Briley Shadburn. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00155, Shadburn v. Caterpillar Logistics Inc.

October 28, 2022, 4:01 PM