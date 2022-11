Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGuireWoods on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Capital One and Nordstrom to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint, over alleged credit card fraud, was filed by MacLean Holloway Doherty & Sheehan on behalf of Alan Shactman and Ruth Shactman. The case is 1:22-cv-11902, Shactman et al. v. Capital One Financial Corp. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 10, 2022, 4:57 PM