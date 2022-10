Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann on Tuesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against US Bank and Specialized Loan Servicing LLC to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Shackelford & Associates on behalf of Althea Shackelford. The case is 4:22-cv-03496, Shackelford v. Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC et al.