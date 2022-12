Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cozen O'Connor on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Berkshire Hathaway, Redwood Fire and Casualty Insurance and CoverHound Insurance to California Central District Court. The suit, over fire damage claims, was filed by the Law Offices of Gregory B. Byberg on behalf of Ghazar Shabazyan and Gold Point Towing. The case is 2:22-cv-09208, Shabazyan et al. v. Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

December 19, 2022, 8:48 PM