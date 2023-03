Who Got The Work

Richard X. Sui and Mark Beckman of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have entered appearances for EBMG LLC, Jeffrey Herskovitz and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit was filed Feb. 10 in New York Eastern District Court by attorney Colin Mulholland on behalf of Selami Shabani. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lashann Dearcy Hall, is 1:23-cv-01139, Shabani v. Oakwood North And South Owners Corp. et al.

New York

March 27, 2023, 9:55 AM

