Removed To Federal Court

Hall Booth Smith on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AmGuard Insurance to Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit, involving weather damage claims, was filed by McWherter Scott & Bobbitt on behalf of Shaar Forero Properties. The case is 3:23-cv-00407, Shaar Forero Properties, Inc. v. AmGuard Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 25, 2023, 7:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Shaar Forero Properties, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Mcwherter Scott & Bobbitt Plc (franklin Tn Office)

defendants

AmGuard Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Office Of The Attorney General Of Tennessee

Hall Booth Smith

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute