Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Klein Thomas & Lee on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Tesla to California Central District Court. The suit, for injury claims stemming from an allegedly defective vehicle, was filed by attorney Russell Behjatnia Esq. on behalf of Fatemeh Hadjian and Omeed Shaaf. The case is 5:23-cv-00407, Shaaf et al v. Tesla, Inc. et al.