Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Sheppard Mullin on Friday removed a lawsuit against retail merchandiser Crossmark Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit was brought by Marlis Park PC on behalf of a Sam Club's demonstrator who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after reporting concerns to Sam's Club's corporate team regarding the lack of safety protocols regarding COVID-19. The case is 8:23-cv-00547, Sgontz v. Crossmark, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 27, 2023, 5:07 AM

Plaintiffs

WendyAnn Sgontz

defendants

Crossmark, Inc.

defendant counsels

Sheppard Mullin

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches