Matthew M. Riccardi and Shari A. Brandt of Perkins Coie have entered appearances for CME Group Inc. in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed April 5 in New York Southern District Court by Tang PC, accuses the defendants of misappropriating more than $10.8 billion in funds from investors for Crude Oil Treasure (COT) accounts. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, is 1:23-cv-02866, S.G. et al v. Bank of China Ltd. et al.
Banking & Financial Services
June 02, 2023, 7:35 AM