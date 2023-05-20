Who Got The Work

Brian Stryker Weinstein and James McClammy of Davis Polk & Wardwell have stepped in to defend Boci Commodities & Futures (USA) LLC and Bank of China in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed April 5 in New York Southern District Court by Tang PC, accuses the defendants of misappropriating more than $10.8 billion in funds from investors for Crude Oil Treasure (COT) accounts. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, is 1:23-cv-02866, S.G. et al v. Bank of China Ltd. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 20, 2023, 10:07 AM

M.G.

S.G.

Tang PC

Cme Group Inc.

New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.

Bank of China Ltd.

Bank of China U.S.A.

Boc International Holdings Ltd.

Boci Commodities & Futures (USA) LLC

Davis Polk & Wardwell

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws