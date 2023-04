New Suit - Securities Class Action

CME Group Inc., Bank of China and other defendants were hit with a securities class action Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Tang PC, accuses the defendants of misappropriating more than $10.8 billion in funds from investors for Crude Oil Treasure (COT) accounts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02866, S.G. et al v. Bank of China Ltd. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 06, 2023, 6:11 AM

Plaintiffs

M.G.

S.G.

Plaintiffs

Tang PC

defendants

Cme Group Inc.

New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.

Bank of China Ltd.

Bank of China U.S.A.

Boc International Holdings Ltd.

Boci Commodities & Futures (USA) LLC

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws