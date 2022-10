Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Zelle LLP on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Zurich Insurance Group, a Swiss life insurance company, to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Irma, was filed by the Merlin Law Group on behalf of SFR Services LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-00661, Sfr Services LLC v. Empire Indemnity Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 14, 2022, 10:13 AM