New Suit

Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance, a Chubb company, was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by JT Law Firm on behalf of SFR Services, which accuses the defendant of failing to assess property damage claims within the required seven days. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-22628, SFR Services L.L.C. A/A/O Atlas Holdings Investments LLC v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 18, 2022, 1:52 PM