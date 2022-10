Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Akerman on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Bank of New York Mellon to Nevada District Court. The complaint, over claims related to real property, was filed by Hanks Law Group on behalf of SFR Investments Pool 1 LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-01802, SFR Investments Pool 1, LLC v. The Bank of New York Mellon fka The Bank of New York as Trustee for the Certificateholders of The CWABS, Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-IM3.

Real Estate

October 27, 2022, 8:51 PM