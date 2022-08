Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Akerman on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Federal National Mortgage Association and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to Nevada District Court. The suit, over claims related to real property, was filed by Hanks Law Group on behalf of SFR Investments Pool 1 LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-01371, SFR Investments Pool 1, LLC v. Newrez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing et al.

Real Estate

August 24, 2022, 2:41 PM