New Suit

Bank of America was hit with a wrongful foreclosure lawsuit on Monday in Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by the Hanks Law Group on behalf of SFR Investments Pool 1. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01914, SFR Investments Pool 1 LLC v. Bank of America N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

November 14, 2022, 1:32 PM