Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Akerman on Monday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Bank of America to Nevada District Court. The suit, filed by Hanks Law Group on behalf of SFR Investments Pool 1 LLC, accuses Bank of America of failing to send requested documents, including a copy of the promissory note, after SFR successfully obtained title to a Clark County, Nevada-based property. The case is 2:22-cv-01516, Sfr Investments Pool 1, LLC v. Bank of America, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

September 13, 2022, 5:33 AM