Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Akerman on Monday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Federal National Mortgage Association and NewRez LLC to Nevada District Court. The complaint was filed by the Hanks Law Group on behalf of SFR Investment Pool 1 LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-01360, Sfr Investment Pool, 1, LLC v. NewRez LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing et al.

Real Estate

August 22, 2022, 3:41 PM