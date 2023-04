Removed To Federal Court

Pro se defendants removed a lawsuit to Georgia Northern District Court on Tuesday. The suit, over a leasing or eviction dispute, was filed by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on behalf of Pathlight Property Management and SFR Acquisitions 2 LLC. The case is 1:23-cv-01550, Sfr Acquisitions 2 LLC et al v. Holmes et al.

Georgia

April 12, 2023, 5:25 AM

Plaintiffs

Pathlight Property Management

Sfr Acquisitions 2 LLC

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

defendants

Amber Holmes

And Any Other Occupants

Joshua Key

nature of claim: 230/over a leasing or eviction dispute